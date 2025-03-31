403
Kuwait Defense Minister Examines The 25Th Commando Brigade
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Defense, Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah on Monday visited headquarters of the 25th Commando Brigade of Kuwait Army, commonly known as the 25th Commando, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
The Ministry of Defense said in a statement the minister, accompanied by the army Deputy Chief of Staff, Staff Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, kick started his tour at the base by examining the brigade tasks, the personnel preparedness and main training and operative plans.
Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the brigade personnel Eid greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, admiring their patriotic role in defending the homeland, safeguarding its stability and territorial sanctity.
The minister lauded the restraint and high efficiency of the personnel, affirming the necessity of doing the best for defending the homeland.
During the tour, he examined the brigade's exhibition, oversaw a military parade and examined field units.
In the end of the visit, the Deputy Chief of Staff held a luncheon in his honor, with attendance of the Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Mubarak Al-Sabah and senior military commanders. (end)
