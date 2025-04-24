Malaika Arora's New York Vacay Is All About Food, Fashion & Good Music

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood stunner Malaika Arora flew to New York for some downtime. Her latest trip to the Big Apple was all about food, fashion, and good music.

Giving her InstaFam a glimpse of her New York diaries, Malaika dropped a sizzling picture of herself in a red gown with a deep neckline.

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress also shared a sneak peek into the beautiful New York skyline from her window, along with pics of some yummy treats that Malaika enjoyed in NYC.

From where she stayed, to the Broadway shows she witnessed, Malaika's latest IG post says it all.

She further posted a photo of the church she visited while in New York, along with some images of the streets.

At the end of the post captioned "Nyc", Malaika attached a video of a live musical performance she enjoyed in a restaurant.

Earlier this month, Malaika decided to give an insight into her lovely week gone by.

The photographs shared by her on social media included some of her cozy moments at home, along with her stylish outings and wellness rituals. From a serene walk, a fun catch-up with friends, or a quiet moment with her pet, each photo captured a slice of joy from her everyday life.

Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika posted a series of photos and captioned them,“Been a lovely week.”

Malaika loves to share updates from her personal and professional life with the netizens and her Insta feed is proof.

Work-wise, Malaika is seen as a judge in the dance reality show“Hip Hop India 2", alongside Remo D'Souza.

The judges were recently joined by 'The Hip Hop Army' to push the bar even higher.

The dance reality series welcomed high-octane performers Akash Thapa, Saumya Kamble, Deepak Shahi aka Nepo, Vartika Jha, and Sushant Khatri, bringing their signature flair to the challenge.