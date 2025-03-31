Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qadsiya Qualifies In Crown Prince Cup

Qadsiya Qualifies In Crown Prince Cup


2025-03-31 03:08:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Qadsiya football team on Monday qualified to the eighth round of the Crown Prince Cup beating Alnasr 1-0 in kickoff of the first round.
The 32nd edition of the Crown Prince Cup for the sports season 2023-2025 has involved 16 clubs. The losing team withdraws from the championship. (end)
mysm


MENAFN31032025000071011013ID1109375716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search