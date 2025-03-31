403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qadsiya Qualifies In Crown Prince Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Qadsiya football team on Monday qualified to the eighth round of the Crown Prince Cup beating Alnasr 1-0 in kickoff of the first round.
The 32nd edition of the Crown Prince Cup for the sports season 2023-2025 has involved 16 clubs. The losing team withdraws from the championship. (end)
mysm
The 32nd edition of the Crown Prince Cup for the sports season 2023-2025 has involved 16 clubs. The losing team withdraws from the championship. (end)
mysm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment