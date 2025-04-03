E& PPF Telecom Group Completes €825 Million Acquisition Of Serbia Broadband

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

e& PPF Telecom Group, a joint venture between Emirates Telecommunications Group Company and Czech-based PPF Group, has finalized the acquisition of Serbia Broadband for €825 million. This transaction, structured on a cash-free, debt-free basis, was financed through external debt secured by e& PPF Telecom.

SBB, established in 2002, is a leading cable television and broadband internet service provider in Serbia, boasting over 700,000 active customers. The acquisition aligns with e&'s strategic ambition to scale up its international presence in Central Eastern Europe, diversify revenue sources with greater exposure to stable currencies, and accelerate growth in e& PPF Telecom.

The deal also involves the carve-out of SBB's direct-to-home satellite operations, which will be sold to Telekom Srbija. United Group, the previous owner of SBB, will retain its media assets, including news and entertainment channels N1 and Nova S, which will continue to be broadcast by SBB.

Balesh Sharma, CEO of e& PPF Telecom Group, expressed confidence in the acquisition, stating that it would allow the company to complement existing services offered to Yettel customers in Serbia and provide a wider suite of offerings to SBB subscribers. He emphasized that customers would benefit from the synergies brought about by this transaction.

This acquisition is part of e&'s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Central Eastern Europe. In October 2024, e& acquired a 50% stake plus one share in PPF Telecom Group's assets in the region for €2.15 billion, forming the e& PPF Telecom Group. This joint venture now operates in Serbia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia, with a focus on expanding its telecommunications portfolio.

The completion of the SBB acquisition is expected to enhance e& PPF Telecom Group's operations in Serbia by integrating SBB with its existing mobile operator, Yettel. This integration aims to create a leading converged operator in the Serbian market, offering both fixed-line and mobile services.

United Group's decision to divest SBB aligns with its strategy to focus on markets where it can provide the full spectrum of mobile and fixed telecommunication services. Victoriya Boklag, CEO of United Group, stated that the divestment would enable the company to realize the greatest potential for growth and value creation.

