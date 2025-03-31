Knix Partners With Holt Renfrew To Grow Canadian Retail Footprint

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This partnership with an iconic Canadian retailer who we've long admired, is an incredible opportunity for Knix to expand its customer base," says Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix. "Offering our customers another in-person touchpoint is something we're continuously exploring, and we can't wait for everyone to shop the curated assortment at the Holt Renfrew location closest to them."

The partnership will offer a premium shopping experience that resonates with Holt Renfrew's customers, creating a memorable introduction to the Knix brand new customers.

"We are proud to curate the best fashion and lifestyle edits from Canada and around the world. Introducing this innovative, female-led Canadian brand to our customers is a wonderful new addition to our assortment in stores and online this Spring. The assortment will feature what Knix is famous for alongside an amazing selection of swimwear," says Carolyn Wright, Senior Vice President, Product, Holt Renfrew.

Customers will be able to shop select Knix products ranging from their famous leakproof underwear , best-selling Revolution Bra , new Gossamer Lace sets , Bodysuits , and Shapewear at the two pop-up locations until May 26th. Additionally, the brand's newly launched Swim Collections will be available across the permanent locations at Ogilvy, Yorkdale, Square One and Calgary Holt Renfrew locations. The new Swim Collections feature fashion-forward asymmetrical styles, playful floral and animal prints, and timeless cuts like the Sculpt Ruched One-Piece .

The Knix x Holt Renfrew pop-ups will be located on Bloor Street (Toronto) and Vancouver, with the other locations at Yorkdale (North York), Square One (Mississauga), Calgary and Ogilvy (Montreal).

About Knix

Founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, Knix is an industry leader in redefining intimates through innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to breaking boundaries. From pioneering Leakproof underwear to revolutionizing wireless and underwire support, Knix challenges convention with thoughtfully engineered designs that blend function, comfort, and style. With a product range spanning bras, period-proof activewear, customizable shapewear, and everyday essentials available in an extensive size range, Knix continues to set new standards for how intimates should look, feel, and perform. For more information, visit knix or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

About Holt Renfrew

Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's top fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew . Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned.

SOURCE Knix