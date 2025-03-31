SION POWER ADVANCES LICERION® BATTERY COMMERCIALIZATION WITH NEW LARGE-FORMAT CELL PRODUCTION LINE AND STRENGTHENED LEADERSHIP

Expansion of U.S.-Based Battery Development Supports Domestic and Global EV Supply Chain

TUCSON, Ariz., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sion Power , a leader in next-generation lithium-metal battery technology, has taken a significant step toward commercializing its Licerion® battery technology with the installation of a new large-format battery cell production line, developed in partnership with Mühlbauer Group. These cells are critical demonstration tools, showcasing the scalability of Sion Power's proprietary lithium-metal anode technology for EV manufacturers.

Sion Power's proprietary, patented Licerion® technology addresses the most significant barriers to mass EV adoption ‒ range, cost, and charge time. Unlocking the potential of lithium metal, Licerion® doubles energy density, surpassing graphite and silicon anode solutions, and is expected to reduce the cost of a 200 kWh pack by 35% through a 15% cut in cell material costs and a 20% reduction in cell count. It also enables charge times comparable to a gas station's 8-minute average refuel time.

Compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, Licerion® batteries offer twice the energy in the same size and weight. With over 400 Wh/kg, Licerion® batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells and will enhance commercial and consumer electric vehicles' performance significantly.

Scaling Production for Large-Format Lithium-Metal Cells

The state-of-the-art production line will produce large-format battery cells exceeding 50 amp-hours. It is a critical milestone in advancing its Licerion® technology to meet automotive standards.

"The ability to scale performance from small prototype cells to large-format cells is often where battery technologies face the greatest challenge," said Tracy Kelly, Sion Power president. "Our new manufacturing line bridges that gap, demonstrating the capability of our lithium-metal battery technology in formats applicable to real-world applications."

The new fully automated manufacturing line will be capable of producing 75MWh of 56 Ah lithium metal cells annually.

Until now, Sion Power used an automated assembly line to produce a variety of cell formats, including lab-scale and six-amp-hour cells, while using a semi-automated line for larger-format cells. Adding the new line significantly enhances production efficiency and quality control for larger-format cells, which are essential for validating performance, cycle life and manufacturability at scale.

The new line serves multiple purposes, including:



Technology Development: Supporting Sion Power's continued innovation and testing across various cathode chemistries.



Joint Development Efforts: Providing high-capacity cells for strategic partners conducting their own testing.

Customer Validation: Supplying potential commercial partners with large-format cells to evaluate Licerion® technology in relevant applications.

"At Mühlbauer, we proudly support Sion Power in scaling its innovative Licerion® technology with our advanced battery production solutions. Our strong commitment to the market, highlighted by an investment of more than 100 million euros in the last five years, allows us to partner with cutting-edge, next-generation battery companies such as Sion Power," said Josef Markus Mühlbauer, CEO of Mühlbauer Group. "With that said, I would like to congratulate Sion Power on achieving their next milestone, and I wish them great success in positioning their batteries in the market with our fully automated Li-metal battery cell assembly line."

Sion Power's new production line is a significant improvement over previous semi-automated processes, increasing throughput and enhancing stacking, sealing, and anode preparation precision.

"Our Licerion® technology unlocks the potential of lithium metal to leapfrog current graphite and silicon anode solutions," said Pam Fletcher, Sion Power CEO. "With this new cell production capability, we will provide large-format test cells with both LFP and NMC cathodes for our U.S. and global customers, including our strategic partners like LGES as well as global battery cell manufacturers and automotive OEMs, at a much higher rate while maintaining the quality standards required for next-generation battery development. This is a significant step in developing lithium metal chemistry and helps ensure we will be volume production-ready in 2028."

Strengthening Leadership to Drive Commercialization

To accelerate its growth further, the company has also expanded its leadership team with the appointments of Liz Rojewski as chief operating officer (COO) and Mitch Hourtienne as chief commercial officer (CCO).



Liz Rojewski - A veteran of legacy automotive enterprises and startup environments, including General Motors, BrightDrop, and Cruise, Rojewski will oversee program execution and operational efficiency to accelerate Sion Power's path to commercialization. She was pivotal in launching Cruise Origin, BrightDrop's Trace eCart, and GM's service parts and remanufacturing initiatives. Mitch Hourtienne - With over 25 years of experience bringing automotive technology to market, Hourtienne will lead customer engagement, partnerships, and supply chain strategy. Previously, as CCO at Cepton, he secured a landmark lidar supply contract with General Motors, contributing to Cepton's IPO and acquisition by Koito Manufacturing.

