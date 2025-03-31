Italy's Gatti Suffers Calf Bone Fracture: Juventus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Milan, Italy: Federico Gatti will miss Juventus' clash with top four rivals Roma next weekend after the Serie A club announced on Monday that he had fractured his left calf bone.

Juventus said that tests on Monday morning "revealed the presence of a compound fracture to the diaphysis of the fibula" in his left leg.

Gatti was forced to leave the field in the first half of Juve's 1-0 win over Genoa on Saturday, which was also interim coach Igor Tudor's first match in charge following the sacking of Thiago Motta.

Juve did not say for how long Gatti would be out of action but Italian media report that the 26-year-old defender is set to be sidelined for a month.

Gatti's absence is a blow for Tudor as Juve are fifth, one point and one place outside Serie A's Champions League positions with eight fixtures remaining in the season.

On Sunday, Juve face Italy's form team in Roma who are on a seven-match winning streak in Serie A and sit three points behind the Turin giants in sixth place.