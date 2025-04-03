Six Injured In Washington Stabbing; Suspect In Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 4 (IANS) Six individuals were injured in Washington after a man, reportedly in an "altered mental state" due to an unknown substance, began stabbing people in the Trinidad neighbourhood.

The suspect, who also stabbed himself during the attack, is now in custody, ABC News reported.

The incident took place on Thursday around 3:22 p.m. near Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE. Police responded swiftly, finding several people suffering from stab wounds.

According to Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith, the suspect first stabbed himself while walking down the street before attacking a female acquaintance who was with him. He then went on to stab others, including two good Samaritans who attempted to intervene.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on X: "Alert: We are investigating a stabbing in the area of Montello Avenue and Simms Place NE. If you have information, call 202-727-9099 or text 50411."

Four women and two men were transported to area hospitals "as a result of a senseless assault," Smith said. They include a grandmother and her two granddaughters, she said.

The victims are in stable condition, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Smith. Their ages have not been disclosed.

The police found the suspect lying on the ground in the vicinity, according to Smith. A knife, believed to have been used in the assault, was recovered a few feet from him.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

Smith stated, "This incident underscores the urgent need for addressing substance abuse issues in our communities."

Several nearby roads remain closed after the incident.

Further details are awaited as investigations are ongoing.