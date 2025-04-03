Actor-Director Manoj Kumar Passes Away; PM Modi Says His Works Ignited Spirit Of National Pride

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Renowned actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday

He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to the hospital on February 21 after his condition worsened.

Condoling his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a social media post, said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary actor and filmmaker.

The Prime Minister, in a post on X, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films."

PM Modi further said that his works ignited a spirit of national pride.

"Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the PM further said.

PM Modi also shared pictures of the veteran actor when they had met years ago.

The veteran actor received the Padma Shri in 1992 for his contributions to Bollywood.

His legacy was further solidified when he was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

He was popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic films.

He made a mark with classics like Shaheed, 'Hariyali Aur Raasta', 'Woh Kaun Thi', 'Himalaya Ki God Mein', 'Do Badan', 'Patthar Ke Sanam', 'Neel Kamal', and 'Kranti', ' Upkar', 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' and several other movies which have been regarded as remarkable piece of cinema.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Punjab's Amritsar, Manoj Kumar carved a niche for himself in Bollywood.

Apart from Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema earned him several prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in different categories.