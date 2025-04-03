Burglars Loot Six Shops In J & K's Poonch

The unidentified burglars entered the shops by damaging the shutters and decamped with the valuables, they said. The shops in which the burglary was carried out included a mobile phone store, a provisional store besides the one housing office of Jio Company, they said, as per news agency GNS.

A police official said that a case has been registered and investigations have been launched. Teams of FSL were immediately rushed to the spot for the purpose of collecting evidence, the official said.“Police is also working on other angles and those behind the burglary will be soon nabbed,” the official added.

