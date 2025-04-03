Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Burglars Loot Six Shops In J & K's Poonch

Burglars Loot Six Shops In J & K's Poonch


2025-04-03 01:14:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Burglars went on a looting spree in Surankote Bazar in Poonch district of Jammu region and decamped with valuables from six shops late last night, reports and officials said on Thursday.

The unidentified burglars entered the shops by damaging the shutters and decamped with the valuables, they said. The shops in which the burglary was carried out included a mobile phone store, a provisional store besides the one housing office of Jio Company, they said, as per news agency GNS.

A police official said that a case has been registered and investigations have been launched. Teams of FSL were immediately rushed to the spot for the purpose of collecting evidence, the official said.“Police is also working on other angles and those behind the burglary will be soon nabbed,” the official added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Thieves Attempt To Loot ATM In South Kashmir's Kulgam, Cash Safe Woman Burglar Held In Srinagar With 23.46L Stolen Cash

MENAFN03042025000215011059ID1109384404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search