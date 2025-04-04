Burnt Allies: Japan, S Korea Toe Cautious Line After Trump Tariffs

MENAFN - Asia Times) Two months into US President Donald Trump's second term, the liberal international order is on life support.

Alliances and multilateral institutions are now seen by the United States as burdens. Europe and NATO are framed as bad business,“ripping off” the US. On his so-called“Liberation Day”, Trump also imposed 20% tariffs on all European Union imports.

The Trump administration has been far less critical of the US' alliances in the Indo-Pacific region. On a visit to Tokyo this week, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described Japan as America's“indispensable partner” in deterring Chinese aggression.

Yet, Japan and South Korea fared even worse than the EU with Trump's new tariffs. Trump slapped Japan with 24% tariffs and South Korea 25%. (Both countries enjoy a trade surplus with the US.)

So, how are the US' two main allies in the Indo-Pacific dealing with the mercurial US leader? Will they follow Europe's lead in reassessing their own security relationships with the US?

Japan: a positive summit but concerns remain

America's post-war security strategy in Asia differs from Europe. While NATO was built on the premise of collective defence among its members, the US adopted a“hub-and-spokes” model in Asia, relying on bilateral alliances to contain the spread of communism.

Japan and South Korea have long sheltered under the US nuclear umbrella and hosted major US military bases. Both are also highly sensitive to changes in the US' Indo-Pacific policies.

Japan, in particular, has a long history of careful alliance management with the US, epitomised by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's courting of Trump .