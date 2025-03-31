Tamer Hosny, Adam Set To Light Up Lusail Multipurpose Hall

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Music fans are in for a spectacular night as Arabic music superstars Tamer Hosny and Adam take the stage at Lusail Multipurpose Hall on Friday, April 25, 2025. This highly anticipated concert, just days before Ed Sheeran's performance in Qatar at the same venue, continues the momentum of world-class entertainment in the heart of Doha.

The event promises an evening of electrifying performances, with Adam opening the night at 8PM, followed by a special set from a supporting DJ at 9:30 PM. The excitement will peak when the legendary Tamer Hosny takes the stage at 10PM for a performance that will keep the audience on their feet until 11:30 PM. Gates open at 6:30 PM, and the event will conclude by 12:30 AM.

This concert adds to Qatar's rapidly growing reputation as a global entertainment hub, setting the stage for Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated show on April 30. With back-to-back world-class performances, Lusail Multipurpose Hall continues to attract music lovers from across the region and beyond.

Presented in collaboration with AEG Presents, Visit Qatar, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), this event underscores Qatar's commitment to bringing top-tier entertainment experiences to the country. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early for this unforgettable night of music and celebration.