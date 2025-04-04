Coinbase Institutional Seeks CFTC Approval For XRP Futures Trading

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase Institutional has officially filed for XRP futures trading approval with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), making it the newest addition to their trading options. This move is a result of increasing demand from institutional investors looking to diversify their portfolios with the popular cryptocurrency XRP .

Institutional investors have been increasingly interested in XRP due to its strong market performance and widespread adoption. By offering XRP futures trading, Coinbase Institutional aims to provide these investors with more opportunities to gain exposure to the digital asset market.

With the filing now in place, Coinbase Institutional is awaiting approval from the CFTC to launch XRP futures trading on their platform. This will bring a new level of accessibility and liquidity to the XRP market, making it easier for institutional investors to engage with this digital asset.

The addition of XRP futures trading is a significant step for Coinbase Institutional, as it expands their range of offerings and caters to the growing demand for XRP among institutional investors. This move also demonstrates the platform's commitment to providing innovative and diverse trading options for their users.

Overall, the filing for XRP futures trading with the CFTC marks a key milestone for Coinbase Institutional and signifies a new chapter in the digital asset market. Stay tuned for updates on the approval status and launch dates for XRP futures trading on the Coinbase Institutional platform.

