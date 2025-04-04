Ukrainian Students Win 31 Awards At 'I-FEST' International Festival Of Science And Technology

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian students achieved remarkable success at the International Festival of Engineering, Science, and Technology“I-FEST,” winning a total of 31 awards.

This was announced by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“30 students from the Junior Academy of Sciences, representing 14 regions of Ukraine, participated in the competition. Eight students presented mathematical projects, while others competed across eight categories, including physics, environmental sciences, social sciences, computer science, engineering, life sciences, multimedia, and mathematics. The Ukrainian team won 31 awards: 4 gold, 8 silver, 12 bronze medals, and 6 honorable mentions. Among the achievements, Oleksandra Tabakova's project was recognized as one of the top ten at the competition,” the ministry said.

“I-FEST,” the largest competition for young researchers and developers on the African continent, was held in Hammamet, Tunisia, this year. It gathered 1,200 participants from 40 countries.

Photo: gov