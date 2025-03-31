Navigator Gas Announces Successful Completion Of US$40 Million Tap Issue Of Existing 2024 Senior Unsecured Bonds In The Nordic Bond Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (referred to herein as“Navigator Gas” or the“Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces that on March 28, 2025 it successfully completed a US$40 million tap issue in the Nordic bond market under its outstanding 7.25% senior unsecured bond issue due to mature in October 2029, with ISIN NO0013379446 (the“Bonds”).

The borrowing limit under the Bonds is US$200 million. Following this tap issue of US$40 million, US$60 million in borrowing capacity remains available to the Company under the Bonds. The tap issue was priced at par value. The net proceeds from the tap issue are expected to be used for general corporate purposes in accordance with the bond terms governing the bonds, and the tap issue addendum to the bond terms that the Company expects to enter into in connection with the completion of the tap issue.

Arctic Securities and DNB Markets acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Clarksons Securities and Fearnley Securities acted as Joint Bookrunners in the bond tap issue.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as“Navigator Gas” or the“Company”) is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas' fleet consists of 59 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 28 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas' common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“NVGS”.

For media enquiries or further information, please contact:

Alexander Walster

Head of ESG & Communications

Email: ...

Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK

Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114

Navigator Gas Investor Relations

Email: ... , ...

333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002

Tel: +1 713 373 6197, +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

Email: ...

