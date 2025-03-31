Two Injured In Antonivka In Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of an attack by an enemy drone in Antonivka, two people were injured and hospitalized with mine-blast injuries.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson RMA, in Telegram .

“Police officers brought two victims of an enemy drone attack - a 61-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man - from Antonivka to a Kherson hospital,” he said.

According to Mrochko, both of them have mine-blast trauma. The woman also sustained shrapnel wounds to her left shin and torso. The man received shrapnel wounds to both legs. He is in a serious condition.

Earlier, Russians attacked the village of Kindiyka in Kherson region with drones, and a man received shrapnel wounds.