Aerospace Battery Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 334.8 Million In 2034, Says Stratview Research

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2034 (million US$) 334.8 Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2024-2034 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aerospace Battery Market:

The global aerospace battery market is segmented based on aircraft type, battery type, sales channel type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The aerospace battery market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, military aircraft, and UAVs. Narrow-body aircraft continue to be the backbone of the aviation industry , favoured for their adaptability and efficiency on short- to medium-haul routes. Their appeal lies in lower operating costs and the ability to serve domestic and regional markets, where demand for air travel is consistently high. Airlines, particularly low-cost carriers, rely heavily on these planes to connect smaller airports and cater to routes with moderate passenger volumes. This segment of the market is essential for handling the bulk of global air traffic. Wide-body aircraft are poised for significant growth in the years ahead . These planes are designed for long-haul travel, offering larger seating capacities and enhanced passenger comfort. Their development aligns with the increasing globalization of economies, the rising popularity of international travel, and the growing demand for premium travel experiences. With technological advancements such as lighter composite materials and more fuel-efficient engines, wide-body aircraft are becoming more economical to operate, reducing barriers to their adoption.



Based on the battery type – The market is segmented into nickel-cadmium, lithium-ion, and lead-acid batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are poised to experience the fastest growth in the aerospace industry over the next few years , driven by their superior energy density, reduced weight, and increasing adoption in advanced aircraft designs. However, nickel-cadmium batteries are expected to remain dominant during this period , valued for their robustness, reliability, and established use across a wide range of aircraft models. The industry is steadily moving away from lead-acid batteries toward more efficient options like nickel-cadmium and lithium-ion, a transition supported by major stakeholders aiming to enhance performance and sustainability.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest region in the aerospace battery market during the forecast period . This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Driven by its strong track record in adopting and implementing modern technologies.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India , will likely experience the fastest market recovery . The C919 commercial aircraft program, along with the establishment of Boeing and Airbus assembly facilities in China and the ongoing shift of OEM production from North America and Europe to Asia-Pacific, is expected to support a robust long-term demand for aerospace batteries in the region.



Aerospace Battery Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



Increasing demand for electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, advancements in battery technologies, and stringent aviation regulations promoting fuel efficiency. Growing air traffic, rising defense expenditures, and the need for lightweight, high-performance energy storage solutions.



Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace Battery Market:

The aerospace battery market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a handful of players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).



Concorde Battery Corporation

EnerSys

GS Yuasa Corporation

Saft Groupe S.A. Securaplane Technologies, Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

