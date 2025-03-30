Death Toll From Myanmar Earthquake Rises To 1,700

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Naypyidaw: The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, which was felt by residents in neighboring countries, has risen to 1,700.

In a statement on Sunday, Myanmars ruling military council reported that the earthquake also injured 3,408 people, with more than 300 still missing. Authorities have warned that the death toll could continue to rise as the situation remains dire.

The US Geological Survey had reported that the 7.7-magnitude quake struck an area 16 kilometers northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometers.