AGF Trophy: Azerbaijani Gymnast Wins Bronze Medal

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast Shams Aghahuseynova has won a bronze medal at the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, Azernews reports.

She achieved a high score in the ball routine, earning her a place on the podium.

Rhythmic gymnasts from 16 countries have participated in the competition held at National Gymnastics Arena. They showcased their performances with Hoop, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon, competing for victory. Spectators enjoyed spectacular exercises that combine elegance and flexibility.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.