Strong Ukrainian Army Best Guarantee Of Ukraine's Security Sikorski

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland will participate in the Coalition of the Willing, but there will be no physical deployment of Polish military in Ukraine. The strong Ukrainian army is the best guarantee of the country's security.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated this on TVN2 , Ukrinform reports.

"Poland will be in this coalition, but not physically in Ukraine itself," Sikorski noted.

He added that the concepts of the coalition's participation in Ukraine are still being finalized, particularly in the event of a potential ceasefire.

The Polish diplomat emphasized that "the greatest, best guarantee of Ukraine's security is a brave and well-equipped Ukrainian army."

Sikorski pointed out that it is difficult to consider Russia's so-called "special military operation" a success, given that the Russian army, which intended to win in "three days," is still fighting in eastern Ukraine.

According to him, Russia has switched its economy to a wartime footing, spending around 40% of its budget on arms production at the expense of investments, healthcare, and other sectors. Moscow is also relying on reserves and equipment inherited from the USSR. For instance, Putin launched the war with over 13,000 old Soviet tanks, which were modernized specifically for the conflict.

"The Ukrainians destroyed most of them, and even with this mobilization it is producing, it is estimated, about 200 new tanks per year. So Russian reserves are being used up very quickly," the Polish minister stated.

He emphasized that there is a scenario in which Russia will simply run out of people and equipment to continue its war of aggression.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland would not send its troops as part of a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, as it is focused on protecting NATO's eastern flank - the border with Russia and Belarus. Warsaw will continue to assist Kyiv as it has done so far, providing logistical support, including through the Rzeszów-Jasionka hub.