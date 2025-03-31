Jordanians Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer Countrywide

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 31 (Petra)-- In mosques and prayer spaces chosen by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Jordanians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers this morning, Monday.At the prayer location of Sports City Square in central of Amman, Minister of Awqaf Muhammad al-Khalayleh gave the Eid sermon.He urged people to uphold the religious covenant made during the holy month of Ramadan and to continue to observe worship and abstain from sin. Eid al-Fitr, he said, is a day of celebration and makes people happy.He congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Jordanian family, and the Arab and Islamic countries on this occassion.He underlined that we honor the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which has always been and always will be in our hearts, on these auspicious days. He also emphasized the significance of the Islamic and Christian holy sites, which are patronized by the Hashemites, in our hearts.