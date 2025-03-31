Jordanian Field Hospitals In Nablus, Gaza Strip Continue To Operate During Eid Al-Fitr

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 31 (Petra)-- Despite the challenging conditions brought on by the current situation, the Jordanian field hospitals that provide medical and health services in the northern and southern Gaza Strip as well as Nablus carried on with their operations throughout Eid al-Fitr, carrying out their humanitarian responsibility.Medical teams received 157 cases on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, ranging from emergency cases to general medical consultations. In addition to providing necessary treatment, emergency assistance, and surgery for serious cases, Jordanian field hospitals saw a significant influx of people.On this auspicious occasion, the medical personnel at the hospitals expressed their delight in carrying out their humanitarian duty and reaffirmed their dedication to offering the finest medical care possible to lessen the suffering of patients and the injured.The patients, for their part, conveyed their admiration and gratitude for the work of Jordanian medical staff and for the continuous support that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, has given them at all levels. Given the pressing demand for healthcare, they underlined that these facilities are a useful complement to their work.