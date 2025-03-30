E2M Fitness Hosts Step Jam South In Columbia, SC

SOUTH CAROLINA, COLOMBIA, March 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- High-energy walk/run event open to the public on April 12 at Charlie W. Johnson StadiumEager 2 Motivate (E2M) Fitness will host Step Jam South on Saturday, April 12, at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. This one-hour walk/run event is a celebration of movement, music, and community. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.More than 500 participants from 20 states are already registered.At the event, E2M will make donations to Soles4Souls (providing shoes and clothing to underserved communities) and The Women's Shelter of Columbia (offering safe housing and support for women facing homelessness).Register Online at . Participants receive a race medal, race bib, refreshments, and an exclusive after-jam pass.Step Jam is led by E2M CEO and Founder, Jeff Witherspoon, a retired U.S. Army combat veteran from Sumter, SC. Since launching E2M in 2016, Witherspoon has built an online fitness community with nearly more than 220,000 members nationwide, including a strong presence in Columbia and the Midlands.Event Highlights:.One-hour walk/run challenge.Family-friendly event open to all fitness levels.Local vendors offering food, drinks, and merchandise.Post-event celebration with E2M's certified fitness instructorsEvent Details:Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025Location: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, 1920 Two Notch Road, Columbia, S.C.Schedule:.Pre-race check-in: 7–8 a.m..Race start: 9 a.m..Post-race celebration: 10 a.m.Step Jam is open to the public. Free parking available onsite.For more information, visit eager2run and/or contact Brent Raabe at ....Step Jam Preview VideoAbout Eager2Motivate Fitness:E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.Facebook -Instagram -About Eager2Run (E2R):Eager2Run (E2R) is a dynamic extension of Eager2Motivate (E2M), focusing on integrating virtual fitness with real-world running events. These gatherings allow E2M's online community to connect in person, enhancing their training with competitive and social elements while supporting local causes. Each E2R event promotes fitness, community engagement, and charitable contributions, demonstrating E2M's commitment to holistic health and active community involvement. For more information on upcoming races, visit .About Words Warriors LLC:The Words Warriors LLC team helps business leaders and government officials thrive with precise communication across cultures through our specialized translation services, executive communication advice and coaching, and bridge-building between American and Iraqi Kurdistan companies. Words Warriors is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with offices in New York City and Erbil, Iraq. Words Warriors clients history includes: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan, and Strategic Insight Group.

Meghan Sowersby, Media Relations Manager

Words Warriors LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.