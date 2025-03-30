In Sumy Region, Border Guards Down Two Russian Drones
This was reported by the press office of the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform saw.
“As a result of professional performance by border guards, both enemy drones were effectively destroyed,” the statement says.
Read also: Border guards destroy four Russian armored vehicles in Luhansk regio
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the night and morning hours of March 30, Russian military shelled border communities across Sumy region 44 times . Seventy-four explosions were recorded. One person was injured.
Photo: State Border Guard Service
