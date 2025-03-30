In Sumy Region, Border Guards Down Two Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fighters from the 5th Border Guard Detachment shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones of the Gerbera type in the Sumy axis.

This was reported by the press office of the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform saw.

“As a result of professional performance by border guards, both enemy drones were effectively destroyed,” the statement says.

guards destroy four Russian armored vehicles in Luhansk regio





As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the night and morning hours of March 30, Russian military shelled border communities across Sumy region 44 times . Seventy-four explosions were recorded. One person was injured.

Photo: State Border Guard Service