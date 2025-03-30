QNB Ramadan Sustainability Camp For Children Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB concluded recently its Ramadan sustainability camp 2025, designed for children aged 7 to 10 years.

This year's special camp featured a series of engaging activities that embody the values of giving, sustainability, and celebration.

The camp kicked off with an inspiring session focused on creativity, where children designed Ramadan themed gift boxes, and colored prayer mats made of eco-friendly material.

Following this, participants enjoyed the Garangao celebration with traditional treats, while dressing in traditional attire, and engaging in cultural games.

Additionally, children had the opportunity to prepare and distribute delicious dessert, promoting a spirit of generosity and community. The camp finally concluded with a vibrant Eid celebration, featuring creative crafts in a joyful celebration to install the spirit of Eid in the children.

Through these initiatives, QNB is committed to enrich Ramadan experience and to give back to the community while fostering meaningful connections with the families.

