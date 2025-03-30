403
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams AAP For Failed Development At Times Now Summit 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 28, 2025: Day 2 of the Times Now Summit 2025, co-presented by Dream Sports and powered by Pernod Ricard India, themed 'Keeping Bharat Ahead' opened with a compelling session featuring Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Transforming the Capital. The discussion explored Delhi's evolving landscape, ambitious infrastructure projects, and forward-thinking policies designed to shape the city's future as a global urban powerhouse.
Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi while addressing the inefficiencies of past governments of Delhi, said, "After so many years of independence, if we still can't provide basic dignity to our poor, what have we achieved? Congress merely renamed slums-Indira Camp, Sanjay Camp, Rajiv Camp-but failed to foster actual development. The CAG report has exposed the inefficiencies of successive governments, including the AAP. I have allocated ₹700 crore for their welfare, marking the beginning of their right to equality. We cannot continue to allow our history, shaped by the likes of the Mughals and Taimur, to repeat itself through mismanagement and neglect."
She further added, "My focus is on real, impactful infrastructure that directly benefits our students and citizens. It's not about occupying the sheesh mahal with unnecessary expenses; instead, I've chosen to run my office from my own home. The reality is clear: despite spending crores, many citizens still lack basic amenities, such as proper toilets."
While addressing the education system in India, she said, "The narrative that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has constructed, claiming to prioritize happiness and extracurricular activities within our education system, is nothing more than a façade. While they advocate for progressive educational reforms and enhanced student engagement, the truth is that their funds were misdirected, with Rs. 70 crores spent solely on advertising this 'vision'. This excessive expenditure highlights their failure to invest adequately in the actual needs of our schools and students."
Addressing the Telecom and communication revolution in India Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communication and DoNER said "Bharat today is firing on all cylinders. What the industrial revolution was a hundred years ago, today the communication revolution is going to make an exponentially bigger change on that same paradigm. What used to be physical highways are now communication highways, and these will transform every facet of human life over the next decade. This is why the Prime Minister has placed primary importance on telecom and IT-because if India is to become a global market leader, these sectors must be at the forefront."
He further added, "In 2014, we had 900 million mobile subscribers; today, we have over 1.2 billion. Internet users have grown from 250 million to 970 million, while broadband users skyrocketed from 60 million to 940 million. With India now the fifth country to develop an indigenous telecom stack, BSNL rolling out 100,000 fully indigenous 4G towers, and the Bharat 6G Alliance driving global standards, we followed the world on 4G, marched with the world on 5G, and now, we are set to lead the world in 6G."
Sanjay Kumar Jha, National Working President, Janata Dal United addressed the upcoming Bihar elections saying " The Congress is effectively zero in Bihar, and citizens remember the past, recognizing the clear differences in governance styles. Despite perceptions created by the media, particularly during the Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar continues to be the central figure in Bihar politics. Our opponents, particularly Tejashwi Yadav, have had opportunities to govern, yet the people have taken note of their performance. "
Questions often arise about the stability of the alliance government in Bihar, but this time both BJP and JDU have made it clear that the 2025 elections will be fought under Nitish Kumar's leadership. Confirming this, the JDU leader stated, "There is no confusion between BJP and JDU. We have clearly stated that the next Assembly elections will be contested under Nitish Kumar's leadership. This decision has been made, and there will be no changes."
Who will be the face of the opposition in Bihar – Tejashwi Yadav or Lalu Prasad Yadav? The ruling alliance also responded to this question. Sanjay Jha said, "The people of Bihar gave Tejashwi Yadav a chance to work, but his tenure was all about showmanship. He held 7-8 ministries himself, yet his performance remained at zero. The people of Bihar know how RJD operates. Every time they come to power, the state regresses by 20 years. The people of Bihar remember where the state was 15 years ago under RJD rule and where it stands today. Within two years, the state started returning to the era of lawlessness. The people will not tolerate this again."
The event is supported by key State Partners, including the Governments of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Haryana; Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham as Knowledge Partner, Ekam as Associate Partner, Da Milano as Luxury Partner, Bennett University as Education Partner and Times OOH as Outdoor Partner.
The Times Now Summit 2025 continues with more key sessions and thought-provoking discussions shaping India's future.
About TIMES NOW
TIMES NOW has been India's No. 1 English News channel for over a decade now. It is a channel that stands for credibility and unbiased approach in bringing news and reportage to the viewers. Sharp, incisive and direct, Times NOW is the nation's voice in news. Its distinctive style and fearless approach make it different from the others. TIMES NOW engages with viewers in 100 countries across the globe.
