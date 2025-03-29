403
Moi All Set For Ensuring Safety, Security During Eid Holiday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has completed all arrangements and measures for Eid al-Fitr to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality public services and the implementation of preventive security and traffic measures. These efforts aim to provide citizens, residents, and visitors with a safe and peaceful environment during the holiday.
Head of the National Command Center (NCC) Brig Ali Mohammed al-Mohannadi emphasised the centre's commitment to enhancing security operations during Eid. This is achieved through active co-ordination with relevant ministry departments and other state institutions. He said that the centre operates under a comprehensive plan designed to ensure safety and security, while providing a comfortable environment for all. The plan is monitored around the clock through the mechanisms of Central Operations and Technical Affairs, ensuring optimal readiness to address emergencies and secure various events across the country.
Al-Mohannadi explained that NCC staff, consisting of officers, non-commissioned officers, personnel, and employees, are qualified and trained to carry out tasks across operational rooms. These include the Emergency Services Room (999), the Emergency Service for the Deaf Branch (992), the Command and Control Room, and the Security and Traffic Surveillance Room. Additionally, external operation rooms and security department operation rooms work in full co-ordination with the centre, ensuring rapid response to incidents within their geographic zones.
The centre's plan relies on advanced security systems to manage events effectively, working closely with all departments and state institutions involved in emergency response efforts.
Meanwhile, Director of the Rescue Police Department (Al Fazaa), Col Sheikh Ali bin Hamad al-Thani, confirmed that the department provides round-the-clock security services nationwide to maintain safety and public order. He stated that Eid preparations include increasing patrols across the country, particularly on busy roads, near public parks, markets, mosques, and Eid prayer areas. These measures aim to prevent incidents and disturbances.
He also emphasised the importance of patrols for securing public events, co-ordinating with other departments to fulfil their security tasks. Col Sheikh Ali urged pedestrians to exercise caution when crossing streets, carry identification, and not hesitate to request assistance from the Al Fazaa patrols stationed across various roads. He reassured the public of the readiness of patrols to provide security and humanitarian support at any time.
Additionally, Col Abdullah Mohamed al-Hail, Director of Operations of the General Directorate of Civil Defence, confirmed the department's readiness for Eid through response teams available at all Civil Defence centres. He noted that the department operates round-the-clock shifts and has a fleet of advanced vehicles and equipment capable of handling all reports effectively.
Col al-Hail highlighted the importance of awareness during Eid, urging the public to follow safety measures. These include switching off electrical appliances during travel, exercising caution while cooking, avoiding electrical overloading, and adhering to all safety instructions issued by the MoI.
Director of the Public Transport Security Department at the Ministry of Interior, Col Salem Sultan al-Nuaimi, highlighted the department's enhanced security efforts during the Eid period, adding that these efforts aim to protect passengers and property by intensifying patrols at public transport stations and on transit vehicles (metro, public transport trams), as well as securing events near public transport stations through collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure easy access for visitors.
He explained that the department, in its commitment to rapid emergency response, has prepared teams ready to handle any emergencies, such as accidents or unexpected situations, co-ordinating with ambulance, civil defence, and traffic police units.
In the same context, Director of the Operations Department at the Coast Guard and Border Security General Directorate, Lt Col (Naval) Hassan Ahmed al-Sulaiti, said that the departments work during the Eid holiday requires increased patrols due to the rise in the number of sea-goers, ensuring their safety. He emphasised that the maritime patrols operated by the Coast Guard are available around the clock to assist fishermen, holidaymakers, and those enjoying water sports.
Lt Col al-Sulaiti also noted that the department is keen on increasing and intensifying patrols near the shores during Eid to offer assistance and prevent disturbances caused by jet ski riders to beachgoers. On this joyful occasion, he advised sea-goers to adhere to maritime safety regulations, including carrying sufficient fuel, wearing life jackets, and having first aid kits onboard. He also stressed the importance of following security instructions about staying away from fishing areas or approaching them in general.
Furthermore, he urged jet ski enthusiasts to avoid swimming areas near open beaches, hotel beaches, and other private locations, advising them to always wear life jackets while using jet skis and refrain from riding them at night, particularly due to poor visibility.
He also recommended that families with children at the beach should ensure their children do not swim alone and should keep them under constant supervision while on the beach. In case of any issues, families should contact the operations room at phone number (999).
Furthermore, Capt Salem Mubarak al-Buainain confirmed that the General Directorate of Traffic has completed all preparations for a comprehensive traffic plan covering all areas of the country during the Eid holiday, aimed at enhancing safety for all road users and ensuring smooth traffic flow.
He explained that the department will intensify the presence of traffic patrols around the clock, distributing them across different areas to provide rapid intervention in emergencies and traffic congestion.
Capt al-Buainain noted that the plan would focus on organising vehicle movement around mosques and prayer grounds on the first day of Eid, as well as in areas with high foot traffic during the evening, such as Doha Corniche, Lusail, The Pearl, Katara – the Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, and other popular destinations. This effort will continue throughout the Eid holiday.
