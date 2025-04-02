Andhra Pradesh CS Reviews Arrangements For PM’S Visit To Amaravati

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand held a preliminary review with officials for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amaravati this month for the resumption of the construction works of the state capital.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone or inaugurate various other development works.

The arrangements will be reviewed in full once the Prime Minister's visit is finalised. In the meantime, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials to focus fully on the arrangements to be made by the departments concerned from now on.

He advised the officials of the relevant departments to start the appropriate work, including flattening an area of more than 50 acres so that the Prime Minister's visit programme can be held in the same area where the P-4 programme was recently launched, and to make appropriate parking and other arrangements.

The Director General of Police, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials, the Guntur District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Medical and Health Commissioner Veera Pandian and others attended the meeting.

Vijayanand instructed the officials to prepare a list of those officials who had worked actively during the Prime Minister's visit to the state in the past to fully utilise the services of those officials.

In view of the current summer, arrangements have to be made to provide adequate facilities to all the VVIPs, VIPs, people and others who will come to the programme.

The capital development works are likely to resume from Uddandarayunipalem, the place where the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi on October 22, 2015 when the TDP was in power in the state.

Few development works were undertaken by the then state government. However, the works came to a halt after the TDP lost power in 2019 as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to develop three state capitals.

After the TDP-led NDA stormed to power in June last year, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to resume work on his dream project.

The CRDA on March 11 approved tenders for 59 development projects worth Rs 37,702 crore.

The CRDA had earlier called tenders for 73 projects worth Rs 48,012 crore. The state government plans to spend Rs 64,721 crore under the first phase to undertake development works and provide basic amenities.

The government is mobilising Rs 31,000 crore to resume the works. It has borrowed Rs 15,000 crore from the World Bank. Another Rs 11,000 crore will be raised as a loan from HUDCO, while Rs 5,000 crore will be borrowed from various banks.