India-Japan Maritime Affairs Dialogue Focuses On Promoting Secure Maritime Environment

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, April 2 (IANS) The 7th India-Japan Maritime Affairs Dialogue was held in the Japanese capital on Wednesday with both sides discussing ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth and global well-being.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Japanese delegation by Kashiwabara Yutaka, Deputy Director-General and Deputy Assistant Minister, Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

"Both countries reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security. They agreed to strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as Maritime domain awareness, countering Illicit Maritime Activities (IMA), capability development and capacity building activities," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan stated that during the dialogue, both India and Japan discussed their assessments of the situation and regional challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

"To realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, they concurred on the necessity of both countries continuing close cooperation to maintain and strengthen the maritime order based on the rule of law," it added.

India and Japan held their sixth Maritime Affairs Dialogue in a virtual format on September 9, 2021. The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the maritime security environment, regional cooperation activities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership through enhanced cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, infrastructure development, defense and security, semiconductors, skilling, culture and people-to-people exchanges, according to a MEA statement.

"Both leaders emphasised that India and Japan are indispensable partners for a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and renewed their commitment to working together to achieve this goal," the statement reads.

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'.Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties.