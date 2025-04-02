Centre Seeks Report From Telangana On Land Clearing Near Hyderabad University

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) The Centre has sought a report from the Telangana government on the clearing of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli near the Hyderabad Central University.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday sought a factual report and an action taken report immediately from the state's Additional Chief Secretary, Forest.

The Union Ministry stated in its communication that it had come to know about the illegal felling and removal of vegetation in Kancha Gachibowli village by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

It said that there have also been various news reports in print and social media alleging damage to the wildlife found in the said land, its lakes, and to the unique rock formation found in the area.

The letter also mentioned that the Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change also received representations from Members of Parliament and other public representatives on the matter.

The Ministry had asked the state to take legal action under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act (or local Forest Act), the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam. The state Forest Department has also been asked to ensure that there is no violation of any other Acts or orders of the courts and tribunals.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered a halt to the felling of trees and other works on the land located near Hyderabad Central University (HCU) till Thursday.

The court gave the interim order while hearing the Public Interest Litigations filed by HCU students and the Vata Foundation.

Student groups alleged that even after the High Court order, bulldozers were seen in action, felling trees.

HCU students, green activists, and opposition parties have been protesting against the state government's move to clear the land and auction it for the development of IT parks. Accusing the government of destroying the environment, they have demanded an immediate halt to the work.

Students continued their protest on the campus on Wednesday. Teachers and other staff members also joined them in the protest to demand protection of the forested land.

The campus remained tense with repeated scuffles between police and protestors. The police personnel stopped students and faculty from marching towards the East Campus of the University.

The TGIIC has deployed more than 40 JCBs to clear the area, considered as home to many species of animals and birds, lakes and mushroom rocks.

The students are demanding immediate removal of JCBs from the area and a written assurance that the university will take steps to ensure that the land is registered under the university.

The state government maintains that it is government land and it is utilising it to develop IT parks to provide jobs for youth.