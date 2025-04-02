Dia Mirza's ‘Kaafir’ Returns To The Screen As A Powerful Feature Film

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) As a treat for the fans of the heart-wrenching web series, 'Kaafir', ZEE5 has brought back the beloved story that captured hearts in 2019 but this time as a powerful feature film.

Based on the true story of Shehnaz Parveen, 'Kaafir' delves into the intense story of a Pakistani woman who, after crossing the Line-of-Control (LOC) into Indian territory, is imprisoned under suspicion of being a militant. Over seven years in captivity, she gives birth to a child, only to be rescued by an Indian journalist, who fights for her freedom.

While Dia Mirza will be seen as Kainaaz Akhtar once again, Mohit Raina will reprise his role as lawyer-turned-journalist Vedant.

Talking about 'Kaafir', Dia Mirza mentioned,“I am beyond excited to bring Kaafir back as a film. The journey of Kainaaz has been incredibly special to me, and the camaraderie between Vedant and my character was so powerful that it resonated deeply with the audience. It's truly wonderful that people still remember the show with such fondness, even after all these years. For us, it feels like a nostalgic moment to revisit this beautiful story and share it in a newer, shorter version with even more viewers. Kainaaz's fight for justice and the emotional bond she shares with Vedant is something I'll always hold close to my heart, and I'm thrilled for audiences to experience it once again."

A ZEE5 spokesperson said, "At ZEE5, we have always prioritized our viewers' preferences, ensuring that we bring them stories that truly resonate. With Kaafir being such a cherished series, we believe reimagining it as a film is a fantastic move that will offer a heartwarming experience to our dedicated viewers. We are excited to present this beautiful story to both long-time fans and new audiences, and we hope it evokes the same deep connection and impact that made the original series unforgettable."

With script by Bhavani Iyer and direction by Sonam Nair, 'Kaafir' is a heart-wrenching journey of love, resilience, and the pursuit of justice.