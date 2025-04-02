Will End My Life If Waqf (Amendment) Bill Is Passed, Claims Congress MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 2 (IANS) Congress MLA Izharul Hussain on Wednesday claimed that he would end his life if the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is passed, which is currently being debated in the Parliament.

“The Central government wants to take over the property of minorities. Waqf property belongs to Allah and benefits the poor. If this bill is passed, I will end my life,” Hussain said while interacting with the media persons in Kishanganj.

Hussain has warned of major protests if the Bill is passed in the Parliament.

“If necessary, I will go from Kishanganj to Parliament to stop this Bill. This is not just a minority issue - temples, gurudwaras, and churches may also be targeted next by passing similar bills in the future to snatch their lands,” he said.

The MLA accused the Union government of using divisive politics before elections.

“They have no development agenda. They bring such bills to distract people. Earlier, they brought anti-farmer laws, and we opposed them too,” Hussain said.

Hussain argued that Waqf properties are donations meant for social welfare.

“Now, the government is even eyeing Allah's property to grab it and hand it over to the industrialist,” he said.

The bill has sparked a major political divide, especially in Bihar, where parties are taking strong positions for and against it.

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar has vowed to oppose the Bill.

Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said,“We will strongly oppose this Bill in Parliament. It is against minorities and social justice.”

Congress leaders also said that they would reject this Bill and stand with those fighting against it.

Janata Dal-United is officially supporting the Bill despite discontent among some Muslim leaders within the party.

LJP-Ram Vilas has issued a whip for its MPs to vote in favour of the Bill.

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has backed the Bill and even criticised Lalu Yadav for his past statements on Waqf.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Upendra Kushwaha, also supported the bill.