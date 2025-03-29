403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Salmiya Draws With Al-Arabi In Kuwait Premier League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- Al-Arabi football team stumbled on Saturday in an encounter against its rival, Salmiya, with whom they played a draw match, thus losing two precious points in the competition for leadership.
The 1-1 match was played as part of the 18th round of Kuwait Premier League (Zain Tournament) held at Sabah Al-Salem Stadium.
Al-Arabi is now second with 45 points, behind Kuwait Club that beat today Tadamon 3-1, increasing its score to 47 points.
Salmiya climbed to the fourth rank with 29 points. (end)
hms
The 1-1 match was played as part of the 18th round of Kuwait Premier League (Zain Tournament) held at Sabah Al-Salem Stadium.
Al-Arabi is now second with 45 points, behind Kuwait Club that beat today Tadamon 3-1, increasing its score to 47 points.
Salmiya climbed to the fourth rank with 29 points. (end)
hms
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment