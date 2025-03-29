Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Ramadan Holiday

President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Ramadan Holiday


2025-03-29 03:14:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts to mark the Ramadan holiday.

According to Azernews, the post reads:“Dear brothers and sisters! I extend my Ramadan greetings to you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world, wishing happiness to your families and abundance to your tables. May Allah accept your fasting and prayers. Happy Ramadan holiday!”

