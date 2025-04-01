Video: Trump Eyes Visit To Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE Next Month

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House yesterday, March 31, of the plans to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates probably as early as next month.

In a video shared by Bloomberg, Trump announced in the Oval Office that the visit, which is the first presidential trip of his second term, "could be next month, maybe a little bit later." This after mentioning that he has "a very good relationship with the Middle East."

Besides a trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump added: "And we're going to Qatar also, the UAE, and possibly a couple of other countries ... so Saudi Arabia, the three of them and then we'll go other places also."

Trump's remarks followed reports that White House officials were planning the president's first trip to Saudi Arabia in mid-May as a gesture of appreciation for Riyadh's planned massive investment in the United States.