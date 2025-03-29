Advocates' Associations Write To CJI Opposing Transfer Of Delhi HC Judge To Calcutta High Court

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) Three advocates' associations of Calcutta High Court have submitted a joint memorandum to the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, objecting to the recent order of the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma to Calcutta High Court.

“While we are conscious of regular transfers in the usual course of administration of justice, we have reasons to believe that this transfer does not fall in that category. We also have reasons to believe that this transfer is due to certain allegations that came to light touching the propriety and manner of functioning of the Learned Judge,” read the joint memorandum signed by the secretaries of Calcutta High Court Bar Association, Calcutta High Court Bar Library Club and the Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta Sankar Prasad Dalapati, Sabyasachi Chaudhury and Paritosh Sinha, respectively.

In the joint memorandum, the secretaries of the three associations have argued that they were aware of serious complaints against the said Judge of Delhi High Court since October 2024, which the office of the Chief Justice of India had also been appraised of.

“Being the oldest Constitutional Temple of the Country, the High Court at Calcutta conceivably does not deserve to have a transferred Judge with, either a questionable image or a short stint. Our High Court has previously experienced short stints of various transferred judges who were though sent for better administration of justice but in effect became a dumping ground in the past,” the joint memorandum read.

The secretaries of the three associations have also argued that such short tenures prior to retirement did not and could not have any significant impact on the discharge of judicial functions and did not better the administration of justice.

“Past bitter experience of having transferred Judges mentioned as above and their performance, do not install confidence rather acts adverse to the interest of the institution. Instead, we beseech your Lordship to kindly transfer back some of our Judges who are now working in various other High Courts,” the joint memorandum read.