Worshiping Maa Ambe During Navratri Makes All Devotees Emotional: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, saying that this day makes all devotees emotional.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Worshiping Maa Ambe during Navratri makes all the devotees emotional." He also posted a prayer song devoted to Mother Goddess, saying, "This prayer dedicated to the forms of Goddess Mother gives a supernatural experience. You too listen to it..."

The devotional song 'Amba Stavam by 9 Ambas' is sung by nine girls.

On Wednesday, Navratri's fourth and fifth days are being celebrated together as per the Hindu calendar. Goddess Durga is worshipped in the forms of Mata Kushmanda and Mata Skandamata.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted Sanskrit shlokas and separate tweets on his X handle. "I pray to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Shakti, the giver of perfections and treasures, to bestow happiness and prosperity on all devotees and the people of the state."

"Worshipping Skandamata, the fifth form of Adishakti Maa Durga, paves the way for progress and development. I pray to Jagatjanani that your blessings remain on the entire world and that everyone is blessed. Jai Maa Skandamata!"

Goddess Durga, worshipped in the form of Mata Kushmanda, is known as the creator of the universe, symbolised by a radiant smile bringing life. Ku" means little, "Ushma" means warmth or life energy and "Anda" means cosmic egg. Her name, 'Kushmanda', means "creator of a little cosmic egg", representing prosperity, health and courage.

Goddess Kushmanda is regarded as the supreme divinity of the solar system in Hindu philosophy. It is believed that worshipping Mata Kushmanda gives all of her devotees the ability to combat all illnesses, sorrows and imperfections.

Goddess Skandamata symbolizes motherhood, compassion, and the power to guide her devotees toward both spiritual and material success.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her nine forms.

Devotees throng to temples to worship and offer flowers, fruits, and prayers to the Goddess, seeking her blessings for protection, guidance and well-being.