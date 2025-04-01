Honey-Trap Row: Few Facts Can’T Be Revealed, CM & HM To Decide On Probe, Says Karnataka Minister Rajanna

MENAFN - IANS) Tumakuru (Karnataka), April 1 (IANS) Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, referring to the alleged attempts by political rivals to honey-trap him, on Tuesday said that certain facts of the matter could not be disclosed and that the decision to conduct a probe in this regard rests with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Rajanna had earlier stated on the floor of the Assembly that an attempt was made to honey-trap him in order to end his political career. His statement has sparked a major controversy in the state.

He had submitted a petition regarding the matter to Home Minister Parameshwara, and the case is currently being investigated by the CID.

Interacting with reporters at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru city, Rajanna said: "Let the investigation into the honey-trap case proceed in whatever manner the government deems fit. If they want to issue me a notice, let them do so."

"I don't know whether the case will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or another agency. It is condemnable that certain individuals have stooped to such low levels. I am not targeting anyone with this statement - this applies to me as well," he added.

With the incident exposing a rift within the party, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, have already intervened in the matter.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to leave for New Delhi on Wednesday to meet senior party leaders. According to sources, the developments surrounding the alleged honey-trap will be discussed along with other important matters.

Meanwhile, the Kyatsandra police in Tumakuru city have arrested three individuals in connection with a conspiracy to murder Rajanna's MLC son, Rajendra Rajanna. Last Saturday, the Karnataka Police launched an investigation, registering FIRs against five people in connection with the case.

MLC Rajendra has mentioned in the complaint that since his father is a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, many top politicians in Bengaluru are nursing hatred against him and conspiring to finish him off politically.

Following the audio recording in connection with the case surfacing, the police have arrested three persons, including a woman.

On the other hand, the CID has begun an investigation into the honey-trap attempt case.

BJP MLA N. Munirathna had alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is behind the honey-trap attempt. However, the accusation was denied by Shivakumar.

Significantly, Rajanna had gone to New Delhi and met the high command over replacement of Shivakumar as the Karnataka state party chief.

He had also announced in the press conference in Delhi that he was ready to quit as a minister to take over the state Congress President's post that is at present held by Shivakumar.

Earlier, Minister Rajanna demanded the creation of more Dy CM posts and also batted for a Dalit CM for Karnataka.

Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, commenting on the honey-trap row, had suspected the role of insiders within the party.

The FIR filed by MLC Rajendra has assumed importance in this background.

The Kyatsandra police in Tumakuru have booked an FIR against five people in the case. They are identified as Soma, Bharat, Amit, Gunda, and Yatish. Soma is a history-sheeter.

The police have booked cases under BNS Sections 109, 190, 329 (4) and 61 (2).