Foreign Ministry Welcomes European Parliament's Vote On Financial Assistance For Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the European Parliament's decision that allocated a €500 million macro-financial assistance (MFA) package for Jordan during the Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.The European Parliament passed the aid package for Jordan with 571 votes, according to Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the Ministry's official spokesperson.In order to increase the entire sum given to the Kingdom under this framework to €1 billion for the years 2025–2027, he said the European Commission would later propose an extra €500 million package for Jordan.In this context, Ambassador Qudah conveyed Jordan's delight and gratitude for the European Union's assistance, which fortifies the two countries' strategic cooperation and acknowledges the Kingdom's role in promoting regional peace and stability.The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Jordan and the European Union was signed in Brussels on January 29, 2025, in front of His Majesty King Abdullah II and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In addition to the €1 billion total financial aid package, the agreement announced a €3 billion financial aid package for Jordan for the years 2025–2027, which includes €1.4 billion in investment support and €640 million in grants.