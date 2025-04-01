Hikvision Launches Hikcentral Professional V3.0 With An Upgraded Clustering Architecture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fred Wu, Product Director at Hikvision, emphasized the upgrade's significance: "The release of HCP v3.0 marks a transformative leap in security management. By integrating clustering architecture and load-balancing technologies, the new version empowers enterprises to future‐proof their operations while maintaining performance. This is more than an incremental upgrade-it introduces a new strategic tool for enterprises that need to thrive in dynamic environments."

Scalable clustering architecture: built for growth

Many system administrators know that a single server can struggle under the system processing loads demanded by large projects. In previous versions, a single server could support up to 10,000 video channels, but with HCP v3.0, this capacity has been doubled to 20,000 video channels per server. However, for enterprises with even greater demands, HCP v3.0 introduces a robust and flexible clustering architecture that allows businesses to expand server resources on demand. Key features include:

Master-slave clustering

A single master server can be dynamically scaled to 5 slave servers, supporting up to 55,000 devices and 50,000 video channels-ideal for enterprises managing vast security networks.

Hot standby solutions

The new architecture ensures uninterrupted operations even during server failures with the introduction of hot standby master and slave servers. This failover capability is constantly powered on and continuously synchronized with the master server, ready to take over immediately. Users can customize the number of standby servers based on budget and risk tolerance.

Elevated streaming performance

As video processing demands grow, HCP v3.0 delivers unparalleled efficiency. The ability to support external streaming media has been optimized. Moreover, HCP v3.0 now supports the streaming server cluster powered by load-balancing technologies. These dynamically allocate new requests to the least loaded servers, optimizing resource use and guaranteeing smooth video retrieval even during peak usage.

Enterprise-grade data management and security

HCP v3.0 addresses escalating data needs with robust storage and redundancy. The external PostgreSQL database supports billions of records for rapid storage and retrieval. This is particularly beneficial for applications including on-board security, access control, portable enforcement, and more, each of which can store up to 1 billion records. Meanwhile, the hot backups safeguard against storage failures, ensuring zero data loss.

Unified visual management

HCP v3.0 gives administrators complete control through an intuitive interface which visually represents the configured architecture. Users can quickly add, remove, or modify servers by dragging and dropping. Dynamic dashboards enable real-time monitoring of server health and data migration status.

Explore HikCentral Professional v3.0's full capabilities here , and stay tuned for more advancements as we continue to expand the boundaries of integrated security solutions.

