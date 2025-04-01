Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartwarming Throwback Moments With Sister On Her Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', is celebrating his sister Kritika Tiwari's birthday.

The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a video featuring a collection of throwback videos and pictures. Kritika's birthday coincides with April Fool's Day.

He wrote in the caption,“Happy Birthday my April Fool @dr_”.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan won the IIFA for Best Actor (Male) for his work in the superhit horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

His heartfelt acceptance speech resonated with the audience as he reflected on the challenges and triumphs that shaped his career, particularly his journey with the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise.

The actor, referencing his role in 'Chandu Champion', said, "I don't have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film, but I have the same feeling”.

He acknowledged the skepticism he faced when he first stepped into the franchise, recalling how people questioned whether he could carry 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on his shoulders. "From the beginning, when I was cast for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', people questioned whether I could carry the film on my shoulders. And even during 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', we didn't know if we would succeed on the big day”, he added.

Kartik was cast in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' replacing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, the casting made huge noise and riled up the loyal fans of Akshay Kumar. However, Kartik cranked it up a notch as the film franchise with him the in lead has collectively earned close to Rs 600 crore

Despite these hurdles, Kartik expressed immense gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.

He added, "Thank you to the audience for always supporting the entire franchise and for giving so much love to both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This year, when the film was released during Diwali 2024, we were incredibly happy to see the love it received”.