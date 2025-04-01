403
Eid Nights Concludes On Sawt Al Khaleej Radio
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Eid Nights, organised by Sawt Al Khaleej Radio, concluded Tuesday, hosting a distinguished group of art and singing stars from Qatar and the Arabian Gulf.
On the third night, held Tuesday, the audience was treated to a special evening of authentic musical performances by the renowned Kuwaiti artiste and composer Mohammed al-Musbah, who took listeners on an enjoyable artistic journey. Qatari artiste and singer Mansour al-Mohannadi also participated. Media personality Shaya al-Fadel moderated this special evening, which concluded the Eid Nights on Sawt Al Khaleej, bringing together generations of artistes and providing a rich experience for listeners.
On the second night, held on Monday, the radio presented a special youth musical evening. The audience enjoyed a performance by the young Qatari artiste and singer Hamad al-Khazina, alongside the Saudi artiste and composer Fahad al-Omari. The discussion was moderated by media personality Jawaher Burshid. She added a touch of enjoyment and harmony to the evening, making it one of the most prominent Eid events.
