Complimentary Webinar: Understanding The EU CSRD: The Dos And Don'ts Of Double Materiality Assessments

Understanding the EU CSRD: The Dos and Don'ts of Double Materiality Assessments

Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)

For companies in any stage of their sustainability journey, a materiality assessment is critical to prioritize corporate sustainability efforts and expectations, as well as meeting external stakeholder expectations and ESG regulations. The EU CSRD regulation requires a double materiality assessment focusing both on financial materiality – how sustainability issues are impacting your company's finances – and impact materiality – the actual impact of your company on society and the environment. The process includes benchmarking impacts to peers and top ESG performers, engaging with stakeholders and estimating relative impacts. The task is not easy, and the pitfalls are many! However, significant strategic benefits are expected from this exercise.

Join SCS Consulting Services ' Senior Project Manager, Stephanie Ellis and CSRD Program Manager, Marie Blazy on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT) for a 45-minute debrief on the do's and don'ts of Double Materiality assessments and lessons learned over the last year. We'll focus on:



Double Materiality: A pragmatic assessment of your business

Impacts and Financial Risks and Opportunities: How they may be interconnected

Scale, Scope, and Irremediability: Why value chain activities are important to consider

Practical Applicability: Best practices for data collection and stakeholder engagement

Integration with Business Strategy: How to align the results of your double materiality assessment with core business strategies CSRD Compliance: How to accurately convey your DMA data within your sustainability report for compliance with EU regulations

15 minutes will be allotted at the end of the presentation for Q&A.

