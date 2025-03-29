403
Trump signals potential reciprocal tariff deals after April 2
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated a potential openness to reaching agreements with other countries on reciprocal tariffs, but stated that no such deals would be finalized before April 2nd.
Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said he was "certainly open" to reciprocal tariff agreements if "we can do something where we get something for it." However, he specified that no such agreements would be reached prior to the April 2nd deadline he has set.
Earlier in the week, on Monday, the U.S. president suggested he might "give a lot of countries breaks" on tariffs, but only on a reciprocal basis, meaning the tariffs would match the rates those countries impose on American goods.
Trump also mentioned his intention to soon announce tariffs targeting the pharmaceutical industry, though he did not provide any specific details at this time.
The concept of reciprocal tariffs, which Trump has been advocating, involves the U.S. matching its tariffs on imported goods to the tariff rates that other countries levy on products from the United States.
Experts have raised concerns about this trade policy, suggesting that it undermines the global trading system and creates uncertainty for businesses. They also believe that Trump's proposed tariffs could ultimately have negative consequences for the U.S. economy.
