Alcanza Clinical Research Announces Open House Events In Texas

Thursday, April 3

Olympus Clinical Research - Sugar Land

15200 Southwest Freeway, Suite 150

Sugar Land, Texas 77478

(346) 397-4457

Friday, April 4

Olympus Clinical Research - Katy

539 S Mason Road

Katy, Texas 77450

(346) 397-4457

Both events will feature ribbon-cutting ceremonies, guided tours, and opportunities to engage with Olympus Clinical Research's experienced clinical research professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome the community to our Olympus Clinical Research sites," said Casey Orvin, Chief Commercial Officer of Alcanza. "These open houses reflect our commitment to the communities we serve and help promote our mission of reducing barriers to clinical research participation and fostering inclusive, impactful healthcare advancements."

Alcanza Clinical Research is dedicated to providing health education and clinical research options to diverse patient populations across major therapeutic areas. By hosting these open house events, Alcanza aims to demystify the clinical trial process and encourage community involvement in research that leads to new treatments and therapies.

The open houses in Texas celebrate only part of the growth Alcanza's site network has experienced. Alcanza has expanded the following facilities, with additional growth underway:

Coastal Carolina Clinical Research in Charleston, SC

Quest Research Institute in Farmington Hills, MI

ActivMed Research in Methuen, MA

Accel Research in Maitland, FL

Charlottesville Medical Research in Charlottesville, VA

"These increases in footprints allow Alcanza to provide expanded research options to the surrounding communities as well as more opportunities to grow its team of professionals," said Carlos Orantes, Chief Executive Officer of Alcanza.

For more information about the open house events and to RSVP, please visit Alcanza Clinical Research's LinkedIn page:

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to accelerating the development of new therapies by reducing barriers to clinical research participation. With locations across the United States, including Puerto Rico, Alcanza collaborates with medical providers and community organizations to deliver high-quality clinical research opportunities, emphasizing inclusivity and patient safety.

Media Contact: Casey Orvin, CCO - [email protected]

