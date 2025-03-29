Infinite Reality Acquires Napster In $207 Million Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Napster, the pioneering music-sharing platform from the late 1990s, has been acquired by Infinite Reality for $207 million.

Infinite Reality, a company specializing in immersive digital media and e-commerce, plans to transform Napster into a social music platform that emphasizes interactive fan engagement. The revamped service aims to offer virtual concerts, social listening parties, and opportunities for artists to sell merchandise within a 3D virtual environment.

John Acunto, CEO of Infinite Reality, highlighted the potential for deeper connections between artists and fans through these immersive experiences.“Our vision is to create a platform where artists can engage with their audiences in unprecedented ways, fostering a more intimate and interactive relationship,” Acunto stated.

Napster's journey has been marked by significant transformations. Founded in 1999 by Shawn Fanning and Sean Parker, it introduced peer-to-peer file sharing, which revolutionized music consumption but also led to legal challenges and its eventual shutdown in 2001. The brand was later revived as a subscription-based service and underwent several ownership changes, including acquisitions by Best Buy and Rhapsody.

In 2022, Napster was acquired by Hivemind Capital Partners and Algorand, signaling an interest in integrating blockchain technologies.

The acquisition by Infinite Reality reflects a broader trend of repurposing legacy tech brands for modern applications. By leveraging Napster's recognizable name, Infinite Reality aims to establish a foothold in the evolving landscape of virtual entertainment and the metaverse.

Jon Vlassopulos, the current CEO of Napster, will continue to lead the company and will also assume a broader role within Infinite Reality. Vlassopulos envisions reimagining music streaming in an immersive web era, emphasizing exclusive virtual experiences and direct artist-fan interactions.

