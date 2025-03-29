Vivaldi Integrates Proton VPN For Enhanced User Privacy

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Vivaldi Technologies has integrated Proton VPN into its desktop web browser, providing users with direct access to virtual private network services without additional downloads. This collaboration with Proton AG aims to bolster online privacy by concealing users' IP addresses and encrypting internet traffic.

Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, Vivaldi's CEO, has been a longstanding critic of surveillance capitalism. He emphasized that this partnership offers a European alternative to challenge the dominance of major U.S. tech companies, aiming to provide users with greater control over their digital lives. David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN, echoed this sentiment, stating that the collaboration sets a new standard by offering a viable European option that empowers individuals to reclaim their online privacy.

Vivaldi, known for its commitment to user privacy, already features an integrated ad blocker and supports privacy-focused search engines. The addition of Proton VPN aligns with this philosophy, enhancing the browser's suite of privacy tools. Proton VPN, recognized for its strong security measures and strict no-logs policy, ensures that users' online activities remain confidential.

The integrated VPN service is currently available exclusively on Vivaldi's desktop version. Users can activate it by logging into their Vivaldi account, which provides access to Proton VPN's free version. This complimentary service includes no ads, no data limits, and a strict no-logs policy. For those seeking enhanced features, a premium version is available at $10 per month, offering faster speeds and access to servers in over 110 countries. Discussions are underway to potentially extend this integration to Vivaldi's mobile platforms in the future.

