Corra Group Expands Services To Include Paperless Electronic I-9S As Trump Administration Policies Increase I-9 Audits And Penalties

Corra Group's expansion is fully integrated with E-Verify, the Department of Homeland Security's Electronic Verifying system.

As new Trump-era administration policies escalate I-9 audits and heighten scrutiny, Corra Group's electronic I-9 service helps businesses avoid costly fines.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the return of a Trump administration, immigration enforcement is expected to ramp up significantly, making I-9 compliance more critical than ever for employers across the U.S. Corra Group , a provider of comprehensive background screening solutions, encourages businesses to take immediate action to avoid costly fines and legal risks.

Under the previous Trump administration, worksite immigration audits nearly doubled, and penalties for I-9 violations skyrocketed. Now, with Trump back in office, experts predict an even more aggressive crackdown on employers who fail to properly verify their workforce.

"With increased scrutiny on hiring practices, employers need to be proactive about ensuring their I-9 forms are completed correctly and that they're fully prepared for potential audits," said Nick Gustavson, Cofounder of Corra Group . "Each error on a form can result in a fine up to $2,789 per violation, and what's worse, knowingly employing an undocumented worker can cost an employer up to $5,724 for a first offense."

About I-9 Inspections

Although an I-9 audit by ICE is random, certain industries and employers can be more likely targets. According to SHRM , these include agriculture, construction, and manufacturing – along with those who are not currently registered with E-Verify .

"An audit typically happens when ICE serves you with a Notice of Inspection (NOI). The employer will then typically have three days to respond," adds Gustavson.

An estimated 60-80% of paper Form I-9s were missing, incomplete or contained errors within organizations across the country, according to an industry expert with the law firm Jackson Lewis, PC. "Companies with robust compliance policies may still make mistakes on paper-based forms. Corra Group's electronic I-9 service can help," says Gustavson.

How Corra Group Can Help

Instead of filling out cumbersome paper forms, Corra Group's electronic I-9 service makes it easier to verify employee eligibility to work in the United States. Corra Group's service allows electronic I-9 forms to be signed digitally by both employees and employers, with guided workflow and real-time error checking.

Corra Group's system tracks all I-9 deadlines, providing employers with the ability to monitor and track the status of all active I-9 cases, with weekly alerts pushed to users and easy re-verification process and date reminders. The service also offers one-click access to analytics and reporting features for a streamlined and efficient experience.

The expansion is fully integrated with E-Verify , the Department of Homeland Security's Electronic Verifying system. To conduct remote document verification, employers must enroll in E-Verify and have an active account in good standing. I-9 forms completed on Corra Group's platform can then be instantly submitted to E-Verify. By integrating with E-Verify, an electronic paper trail is also created that can confirm the legitimate status of all employees and satisfy an audit quickly and easily.

Corra Group can also help navigate the remote I-9 verification process and remains dedicated to helping employers be prepared for audits while making informed hiring decisions and ensuring workplace safety. Clients are supported each step of the way including account setup, integrating their background screening programs with existing I-9 verification processes, and keeping up to date with changes in Federal and State law as we move closer to mandatory federal verification.

For more information about Corra Group's I-9 service and its comprehensive suite of background screening solutions, please visit Corra Group's Electronic I-9 page .

About Corra Group:

Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. To learn more, visit CorraGroup .

SOURCE Corra Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED