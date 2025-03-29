Masdar Completes The Acquisition Of Valle Solar, One Of The Largest Solar Projects In Spain's Valencia Region



Masdar, through its Iberian platform Saeta, has closed an investment agreement for the construction and commissioning of one of the largest solar PV installations in Valencia of 234MW, with a potential BESS hybridization of 259MW

The deal underscores the strategic value of the Valle Solar project, highlighting Spain's leading role within the European renewable energy sector Latest investment builds on Masdar's ambitious growth plans in Spain as the company targets 100GW of global clean energy capacity by 2030

Madrid, Spain; Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (“Masdar”), the UAE's clean energy leader, announced today the investment through its subsidiary Saeta of one of the largest solar PV projects in Spain's Valencia region, Valle Solar. This landmark project, initially promoted by the joint venture of Genia Solar Energy and Solar Ventures, is the next step in Masdar's commitment to expansion in Spain, driving growth across the renewable energy sector.​

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy leader, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of 51 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.





Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About Saeta:

Saeta Yield, a wholly owned subsidiary of Masdar, is an established Spanish renewables platform, headquartered in Madrid, equipped with end-to-end capabilities and managing an operating portfolio of 789MW of predominantly wind assets in Spain and Portugal, along with a c. 2 GW development pipeline across both geographies.

About Solar Ventures:

Solar Ventures is an independent power producer (IPP), and developer focused on the development, construction and financing of commercial-scale photovoltaic plants worldwide, with a particular focus on emerging markets, where it has been operating since 2008.

About Genia Solar Energy:

Genia Solar Energy is a renewable energy engineering and promotion group which develops its own projects and those for third parties connected to the grid. The company manages all phases of the value chain of a solar photovoltaic energy project. It has been a pioneer in the development of large-scale solar projects, highlighting its ability to lead participatory projects that generate social, economic and environmental change and its commitment to sustainability and added value to local communities. Among its most notable projects are Talayuela Solar I (300MW), II (50MW) and III (20MW), in Extremadura; as well as Valle Solar (234MW). It has developed a total of 1.5GW in Spain to date.