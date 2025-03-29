Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
100,000 Perform Isha, Taraweeh Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

100,000 Perform Isha, Taraweeh Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque


2025-03-29 05:15:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: 100,000 worshippers performed Isha and Taraweeh prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque Friday night, marking the 28th night of Ramadan, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

Earlier, 75,000 attended the final Friday prayers of Ramadan despite strict Israeli measures, including tightened access from the West Bank, checks at mosque gates, and old city entrances, with some denied entry.

MENAFN29032025000063011010ID1109370736

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search