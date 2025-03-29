100,000 Perform Isha, Taraweeh Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: 100,000 worshippers performed Isha and Taraweeh prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque Friday night, marking the 28th night of Ramadan, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

Earlier, 75,000 attended the final Friday prayers of Ramadan despite strict Israeli measures, including tightened access from the West Bank, checks at mosque gates, and old city entrances, with some denied entry.